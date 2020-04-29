Pop-Up COVID-19 Assessment Clinics Announced For Matata, Taneatua, Edgecumbe And Te Teko

Pop-Up drive-through assessment clinics will be held in four more Eastern Bay locations over the course of the coming week.

The new Pop-Up sites, dates and times are:

Matatā: Friday 1st May 10am-2pm

Matatā Rugby and Sports Club, 12 Division Street

Tāneatua Saturday 2nd May 10am-2pm

Rob Shaw Park, Corner Reid Road & McKenzie Street

Edgecumbe Wednesday 6th May 10am-2pm

Cossie Club Carpark, College Road

Te Teko: Friday 8th May 10am-2pm

Tūteao Marae, 597a Te Teko Road

With a strong community response to pop up assessment centres for COVID-19 held across the Eastern Bay, the additional locations will continue to ensure fair access to assessment and community support in rural areas.

The assessment centres have previously been set up in locations as remote as Waikaremoana and follow a Kaupapa Māori approach, with Whānau Ora assessments ensuring that patients have wrap around care and have a positive experience of the process. The high turnout numbers have included 85 visitors to the Rūātoki one day pop-up.

Te Puna Ora O Mataatua CEO Dr Chris Tooley says they’re “stoked” with the response so far.

“It shows that people are responding well and that it’s important to bring the service to remote and isolated areas. Not everyone needs to get tested, some just get assessed, but regardless they leave with support and aroha, and we have the opportunity to make sure that they are doing ok during the lockdown.”

While drive-through assessment centres continue to support our healthcare system by assessing and treating people with, for example, coughs, colds and sore throat, general practice remains open and able to assess all other types of health issues.

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-through facility:

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. If you have your NHI number, please bring this with you. If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, please call your General Practice or Healthline for advice.

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-through assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within your bubble. Those who do not have access to a vehicle can contact the Te Puna Ora Covid-19 support line on 0800 MATAATUA (628228) and press 9 for their dedicated line.

Te Puna Ora’s 0800 628 228 (option 9) support line has a team of skilled workers who speak English and Te Reo who are able to support Eastern Bay residents with needs ranging from COVID-19 questions and travel barriers, to hardship support for food, rent, prescriptions, and emotional support, advocacy and links to services.

Future hours and new pop-up sites will change with community need, and up to date assessment centre hours and days can be found at https://covid19.bopdhb.govt.nz/assessment-centres/

Te Puna Ora O Mataatua staff working at the recent Pop-Up assessment clinic in Waikaremoana.

© Scoop Media

