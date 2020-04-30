Mobile Testing For Covid-19 In Whangaroa

The Whangaroa Harbour and surrounding districts will have their own Mobile testing vehicle as of this week says George Ngatai Director of the Whanau Ora Community Clinic.

From Tuesday 28th April 2020, the Whanau Ora Community Clinic will have a Mobile Clinic operate across the road from the Four Square Store on the main street of Kaeo. From Takou Bay to Taupo Bay a nurse lead service will operate allowing whanau to be able to have the opportunity to be assessed and if symptoms are identified then swabbed by our medical team.

Waka Haumaru which is what the mobile unit has been called has specifically been set up to provide the community with a valuable resource to combat COVID-19.

The Whanau Ora Community Clinic operates a Community Based Assessment Centre in Auckland and Christchurch and says “testing for Covid-19 is important for the people of Whangaroa especially in the rural areas of the region and this mobile unit will operate Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm and Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 2pm.

Clinical Director for Whanau Ora Dr Vanshdeep Tangri said that communities like Kaeo and surrounding areas need extra support during this period. Even if we go from level 4 to level 3 the mobile testing station will allow them to drive through and be tested by our nurses and support staff.

Anyone who feels they have COVID-19 symptoms, please visit the mobile unit across the road from the Kaeo Four Square Store and meet with our nursing team on site. This is a drive by type service which means no one needs to get out of the car for testing unless needed. Its all done in the comfort of your vehicle and takes around 15 minutes.

The Kaeo based mobile service will be operating 7 days a week from this Tuesday. This is an extension of the Whanau Ora Community Clinic service who recently took over the management of the Whangaroa Health Services Trust practice in November last year and has been operating from the Omaunu Road Practice in Kaeo where the rest of the medical team including doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners are based.

We are excited that this service is being offered and free of charge. An added extension of service would see extra social and welfare support being provided as well. The service provides an 0800 367 942 calling number for whanau who are unable to call on their cell phone should they need help during level 3.

