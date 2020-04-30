News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

3 New Cases Of COVID-19

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Today we have three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report.

One of these is lined to an existing case and the other two remain under investigation. In addition to this we have also reclassified a previous probable case as not a case.

This means the total for confirmed cases is 1,129 which is the number we report to the World Health Organization. The total for probable cases is 347.

This brings the current total of confirmed and probable cases to 1,476.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There was a significant increase in testing yesterday, with 5,867 tests completed for a combined total to date of 134,570.

Of our cases, 1,241 are reported as recovered – an increase of 12 on yesterday. 84% of all confirmed and probable cases are considered recovered.

There are 7 people in hospital today. We have no one currently in ICU.

There are still 16 significant clusters, no change from yesterday. There are no additional cases associated with any of these clusters.

Level 3 & health

As we move further into Level 3 and routine health care is coming back on line, we’ve had feedback that people may be ignoring messages about this routine care because they think it could be a mistake.

We want to reinforce that people should keep up with regular healthcare such as childhood immunisations and smear tests.

We don’t want people ignoring text reminders because they think the clinic has forgotten to “turn off the email reminder system” during COVID-19.

Please look after your health and keep in touch with your health professional.

People should not delay seeking care for any health needs -- either phone Healthline

0800 611 116

or contact your GP.

As usual, if it is an emergency then dial 111 and ask for the ambulance service or go to your nearest hospital emergency department.

And if you get an appointment for an investigation such as an x-ray or scan, or to get an elective operation or procedure, it is safe to do so. The hospital will have tight processes in place to keep you and staff safe.

Section 70 Notice

An amended Health Act Order has been published on the Ministry of Health website. You can find it in the Epidemic Notices section of

health.govt.nz/covid-19

The new Order amends the previous one for Alert Level 3 to specify:

People can travel to care for their pets or animals, because we know it's important to look after our pets and animals.

We’ve also clarified that veterinary services are permitted contact services, which means you can go into the premises to drop off your pets and animals.

Hunting game birds for recreation purposes is not permitted at Alert Level 3. This means for instance people can’t go duck shooting and the like.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 