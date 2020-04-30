News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Reset Button Needed On Health And Disability System Review

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 6:15 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists suggests Heather Simpson should go back to the drawing board and rewrite aspects of the Health and Disability System Review in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Review panel’s final recommendations were delivered to the government in March but have been side-lined due to the Covid emergency with no indication of a release date.

Some health sector groups are now calling for them to be released urgently for debate.

ASMS believes the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown up challenges for the health system that must now be considered, and a reset is needed.

Executive Director Sarah Dalton says the Review panel was charged with deciding what needs to change in the entire health system to better serve the people.

“The Covid crisis has brought a new perspective and tested certain aspects of the health system like never before, publicly exposing the weaknesses and lack of capacity caused by years of underinvestment”.

“Experts, citing the Global Health Security Index, have come out this week saying New Zealand was ill-prepared for a pandemic, and just yesterday the Prime Minister rightly agreed that we need to rebuild our health system and particularly the investment in public health”.

ASMS has earlier expressed disappointment and frustration that the Review did not look at the question of whether the health system is adequately funded, arguing it was out of its scope.

“If the government is going to use the Review’s report to underpin the shape and future of our health system, the recommendations should be as well-informed and responsive as possible”.

“The world has changed, and the Review needs to reflect that,” Sarah Dalton says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 