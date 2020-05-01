News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

A Big Thank You From Senior Hospital Doctors And Dentists

Friday, 1 May 2020, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

Following the move out of Level 4 lockdown, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, representing senior hospital doctors and dentists, wants to extend a huge thank you to New Zealanders for their efforts in staying home and keeping people safe.

We got together to make a video to share our thanks. Watch it here - it’s guaranteed to give you an earworm!

Senior doctors and hospital staff watched with growing fear as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold overseas, with pictures showing overwhelmed hospitals, dying patients and infected health care workers.

“We are all aware that New Zealand dodged a bullet by going into lockdown hard and fast, and our hospitals were spared the type of scenes we saw in other parts of the world,” says ASMS President and Christchurch gastroenterologist Dr Murray Barclay.

“If we hadn’t done this many more New Zealanders would have died. We know our hospitals are running on the edge with stretched services and staffing shortages, and we had serious concerns about the ability of our health system to cope”.

“The public has been fantastic in its support of healthcare workers here and in other countries and it’s made a huge difference,” Dr Barclay adds.

On behalf of New Zealand’s hospital specialists, ASMS would like to express a heartfelt thank you, firstly to our top government and Ministry officials for making early decisions about lockdown.

But more importantly we would like to thank New Zealanders for the sacrifices they have had to make and for staying home and protecting not only themselves but hospital staff around the country.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 