6 New Cases Of COVID-19

Saturday, 2 May 2020, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Today we have two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report and four new probable cases.

Five of today’s cases can be traced to a known source. One case is still being investigated.

The total of confirmed and probable cases is 1,485.

New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases is 1,134. This is the number we report to the World Health Organization and in many instances this is the number reported publicly by other countries.

There were 5,691 tests completed yesterday, with a combined total to date of 145,589.

Of our cases, 1,263 are reported as recovered – an increase of 11 on yesterday. 85% of all confirmed and probable cases have now recovered.

There are five people in hospital, none in ICU.

Sadly, today we are reporting the death of a resident of Rosewood Rest Home who was transferred to Burwood Hospital.

George Hollings was in his 80s, and his family have asked us to share his name and some information about him.

George had a lot of friends who the family don’t have contact details for and they’d like for them to have the opportunity to grieve along with his family.

His family tell us that George will be remembered as a real Kiwi bloke, a rough diamond, who loved his deer stalking. They ask for the media to respect their privacy and to give them time to grieve.

His family also say the staff who cared for George did an exemplary job. “We can’t speak highly enough of the care Dad received. You’ve clearly chosen the best, most compassionate staff to work at Burwood”.

George was considered to be a probable case of COVID-19, and he also had underlying health conditions. He passed away early this morning.

Every person we lose to COVID-19 is a tragedy, with a family and friends left without their loved one. Our thoughts are with George’s family today and in the coming days. There have now been 20 deaths from COVID-19 in New Zealand.

There are still 16 significant clusters, no change from yesterday.

Three clusters are now considered closed as there is no longer transmission of the virus associated with the cluster. A COVID-19 cluster is considered be closed after a total of 28 consecutive days – or two incubation periods for the virus – since its
most recent report date of a reported case.

The three closed clusters are the Wellington wedding cluster (closed 25 April) and the two clusters linked with group travel to the United States – one in Wellington and the other in Auckland – closed today.

Health needs

A further reminder that people should not delay seeking care for any health needs either by phoning Healthline 0800 611 116 or through their GP.

And, as usual, if it is an emergency then dial 111 and ask for the ambulance service or go to your nearest hospital emergency department.

Also, if you get an appointment for an investigation such as an x-ray or scan, or to get an elective operation or procedure, it is safe to attend. The hospital will have tight processes in place to keep you and the staff safe.

