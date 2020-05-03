News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Growing Concern For Patients As Lockdown Continues: NZ Chiropractors Association

Sunday, 3 May 2020, 5:48 pm
Press Release: NZ Chiropractors Association

The New Zealand Chiropractors’ Association is urging the public to maintain strict compliance with the Level 3 restrictions so that chiropractors can return to practice as soon as possible. Thousands of patients are crying out for care, and chiropractors are feeling the strain of having to continually turn people away. An extension of Level 3 would be devastating for the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders, says the NZCA.

Any extension of the restrictions to the delivery of hands-on healthcare will leave thousands of New Zealanders with decreased health, increased dysfunction and worsening mental, physical and emotional stress, notes the NZCA. Chiropractors and other allied health professions in Australia have continued to practice without compromising community safety, and the profession is feeling increasingly frustrated in New Zealand.

NZCA President and chiropractor Dr Hayden Thomas says: `The health and wellness of New Zealanders is our primary concern and the denial of access to healthcare must be addressed urgently. Our colleagues in Australia have been permitted to continue in practice with appropriate procedural controls, and with advanced contact tracing monitoring there have been no reports of community spread from this. We are asking for everyone to adhere to the Level 3 regulations so that we can get back to assisting our patients and our members can return to usual practice as soon as possible’.

Auckland chiropractor Dr Simon Kelly points out that: `More than 56,000 kiwis a week would normally seek an appointment with a chiropractor. Every day that we stay in lockdown, the backlog of patients grows and the knock-on effect to New Zealand business worsens as they are unable to work. People are suffering and we know that their state of health is declining. Not only that, many of them are being forced to use medications and cope with the associated side effects they can have. Telehealth is not a solution for many of our patients as chiropractic is a hands-on healthcare discipline. We are highly-trained, responsible healthcare practitioners and should be able to exercise our clinical judgement as to when it is appropriate to see a patient during the pandemic.’

Dr Thomas says: `Our members are reporting hundreds of requests for care, such as builders who can’t go to work, dairy farmers incapacitated and unable to milk their herds and SME owners who cannot run their businesses because they cannot get the care they need. Also affected are nurses, police, paramedics, fire and emergency staff and others who understandably need to be functional to deliver their essential services. These people and many others rely on the care that chiropractors provide. This need is growing every day and chiropractors are getting increasing pressure from their communities for care. If we are able to keep essential care providers at work and provide care to other patients, it will assist in keeping other parts of the health service free for other urgent work and COVID-19 assessment and treatment.’

While chiropractors are able to communicate via Telehealth with patients to offer advice, self-care and exercises from isolation, all face-to-face consultations are severely restricted under level 3. Many chiropractors are offering Telehealth appointments free of charge as an added service to their patients.

Chiropractors are primary health care professionals registered under the HPCA Act with close to 700 Annual Practicing Certificate holders working in solo, group, and multidisciplinary practices around New Zealand. New Zealand chiropractors have significant training (a minimum 5-year tertiary degree) and a broad yet highly skilled scope of practice and clinical expertise in neuro-musculo-skeletal health including manual spinal and extremity care, radiography and radiology, orthopaedics, neurology, rheumatology, physiology and pathology.

NZCA chiropractors are taking the lead to inform and inspire people to improve health, promote wellness, and prevent dysfunction by educating the public to have a greater understanding of the relationship between their spine and nervous system by improving their posture, addressing and preventing spinal problems, and engaging in physical activity.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Chiropractors Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 