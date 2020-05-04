News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Engaging New Zealand This World Asthma Day

Monday, 4 May 2020, 11:19 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

To celebrate World Asthma Day, Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) will host a day of asthma livestreams tomorrow, May 5, from 11am onwards.

World Asthma Day is an annual awareness campaign hosted by Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) to educate Kiwis about one of New Zealand’s most prevalent respiratory diseases. This year, the focus will be an online Q&A with respiratory physician Dr James Fingleton, to discuss asthma-related issues from the New Zealand community.

Dr Fingleton is a respiratory physician and ARFNZ Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) member alongside other highly esteemed respiratory physicians, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and public health experts, and says that now more than ever we need to keep on top of our respiratory health.

"World Asthma Day is a fantastic opportunity to share and promote awareness, and encourage self-management of asthma," says James. "However, our current lockdown circumstances can make traditional outreach challenging, so I’m very happy to provide the time to help our community."

Letitia Harding, Chief Executive of ARFNZ, says the livestreaming events are part of a campaign of prolonged and far-reaching engagement.

"1 in 7 Kiwi children have asthma, as well as 1 in 8 adults," says Letitia. "Asthma also has a large prevalence within our schools and communities, especially among Māori and Pacific populations, and historically some areas have been more difficult to reach than others.

"We hope that the variety in the World Asthma Day content will allow for people to learn more about asthma, even if they wouldn’t usually consider it a priority.

"The Foundation strives to provide resources and education across all areas of the community, including providing free asthma spacers to asthma societies across New Zealand, developing the National Asthma Guidelines, and providing asthma management plans in a multitude of languages."

Dr Fingleton’s Q&A will be part of a series of Facebook Live stream events on Tuesday, May 5, with the line-up including:

11am - Sailor the Puffer Fish Asthma Musical with Chris Lam Sam

1pm - Crafting with Kikorangi the Asthma Fairy

4pm - Q&A session with Asthma Expert Dr James Fingleton

5pm - ‘Donate My Coffee’ prize draw, sponsored by De'Longhi

For more information about the events, or to learn more about World Asthma Day, visit https://www.asthmafoundation.org.nz/world-asthma-day

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 