NZNO Celebrates International Day Of The Midwife

While NZNO is known mainly for representing nurses, many of its members are also midwives and whakawhānau. We at the union and professional organisation want to acknowledge and celebrate their incredible mahi today, the International Day of the Midwife.

During the incredible difficulties of the last six weeks of the COVID-19 rāhui, midwives and whakawhānau have continued to provide expert knowledge and support to parents, helping to welcome their babies into the world. We recognise the challenges you have faced in your mahi and cannot express enough the depth of gratitude that whānau all around Aotearoa have for you.

We thank you for your resilience and bravery, and for the life-nurturing care that you bring.

