News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Large increase in emergency care provided under lockdown

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 11:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

Dentists say redundancies increasing, large increase in emergency care provided under lockdown

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) says more and more dentists are having to reduce hours and lay-off staff.

NZDA President Dr Katie Ayers says this comes at a time when the number of dentists who have needed to provide emergency care to assist their patients, has increased in the past two weeks from 39% of members to 62% of members.

“We don’t think this is down to a dramatic increase in risky behavior by New Zealanders, but there is a need for dental care, and we’re clear that this can be provided safely, as has always been the case.

“When NZDA spoke to the Epidemic Response Committee (ERC) recently we said one in eight practices have had to make redundancies or reduce staffing levels, this has now increased to one in five according to our latest survey.”

A quarter of dentists also say they are unable to pay their April bills.

“Obtaining PPE has been tough enough, but what’s been asked here is to be available for more treatments, whilst still having next to zero income, and the large overheads that come with operating a dental practice,” says Dr Ayers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Dental Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 