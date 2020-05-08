News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Public Encouraged To Get Tested For COVID-19

Friday, 8 May 2020, 4:29 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

MidCentral District Health Board’s Public Health Team is calling on people to get tested for COVID-19 to ensure we are keeping our whānau, friends and the community safe.

Anyone experiencing cold, flu or respiratory illness symptoms, no matter how minor, is encouraged to get tested at one of MidCentral’s six testing sites. Testing is available seven days a week.

MidCentral DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir said even if it seemed like just a regular winter sniffle, it was important to call your GP team, or Healthline’s COVID-19 line, to get an appointment for a free test.

“It’s important we test as many people as possible for COVID-19 in the MidCentral District especially during weekends where we have seen a drop in numbers at our testing stations.

“You do not need to wait until the next business day, our teams are ready to test you seven days a week.”

Dr Weir said increasing testing was critical if we wanted to keep the community free of COVID-19.

“By testing those who need to be tested, we can avoid widespread transmission of the virus in our region thereby maintaining a high standard of public health.”

The Palmerston North testing site is open from 9am to 4.15pm on Saturday and Sunday, the Horowhenua site is open from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, the Feilding site is open from 9am to 12pm on Saturday and Sunday, and the Tararua site is open from 9am to 12pm on Saturday.

Healthline’s dedicated COVID-19 number is open 24 hours, seven days per week and is a free call to 0800 358 5453. Healthline is monitored by registered nurses and there are minimal wait times.

Symptoms include coughing, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, loss of sense of smell or taste, and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any one of these, you need to call Healthline or your GP team to get referred for testing.

Dr Weir particularly encouraged Māori and Pasifika people with symptoms to get tested for COVID-19. We are working closely with iwi and based on their feedback, we have set up a marae-based testing site at Whakapai Hauora in Palmerston North, which can be accessed by calling your GP team or Healthline.”

Dr Weir said that although all active cases of COVID-19 in our region had now recovered, as of 7 May, vigilance in adhering to physical distancing, good hand hygiene, staying within our bubbles and following Alert Level guidelines was important.

For more information on COVID-19, testing and resources in the MidCentral district, please visit our website at https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz/. 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 