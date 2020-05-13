News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Horowhenua Community Wellbeing Committee Urges Residents To Get Tested For COVID-19

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 6:34 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

The Horowhenua District Council Community Wellbeing Committee is urging residents to get tested for COVID-19.

The Committee, which includes community and government organisations and agencies who work within Horowhenua, held a meeting via audio-visual link on Tuesday 12 May to discuss the impact and community response to COVID-19.

As part of the discussion it was raised that MidCentral District Health Board’s Public Health Team were calling on people to get tested for COVID-19.

Community Wellbeing Committee Chair Victoria Kaye-Simmons says in order to keep our whanau, loved ones and community safe people needed to continue getting tested.

“Even if you only have one symptom, the more people who get tested the better. We need to know what’s happening in our community to prevent extensive transmission”, she said.

Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, fever (temp of 38C or higher), shortness of breath and temporary loss of smell or taste.

MidCentral District Health Board is encouraging anyone experiencing cold, flu or respiratory illness symptoms to call Healthline’s dedicated COVID-19 number on 0800 358 5453 or their GP team to get referred for testing.

Testing sites are open in Horowhenua, seven days a week.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 