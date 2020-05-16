No New Cases Of COVID-19

Today there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand.

This means New Zealand’s combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,498, of which 1,148 are confirmed cases of COVID-19.

We now have 1,428 people reported as having recovered from COVID-19, an increase of seven on yesterday. This is 95% of all confirmed and probable cases.

Today there are three people receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19 – one each in Auckland, Middlemore and Waikato hospitals. None of these patients are in ICU.

We still have 16 significant clusters.

There are no additional deaths to report.

The total number of tests completed to date is 223,937, an increase of 7,150.

Level 2

During this first weekend of Alert Level 2, it is vital that all New Zealanders maintain the good habits we have learned and implemented in our daily lives over the past weeks.

To ensure COVID-19 is stopped from spreading in New Zealand, these key health measures need to be strictly adhered to:

· most importantly - if you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Don’t socialise

· keep your distance from other people when you’re out in public, including on transport

· if you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline immediately and get tested

· good hand hygiene will continue to be a simple and effective tool to keep COVID-19 at bay

· keep your social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people at once

· keep track of where you’ve been and who you’ve seen to help with contact tracing if we need it.

