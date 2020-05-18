News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Cases Of COVID-19

Monday, 18 May 2020, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today.

This means New Zealand’s combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,499, of which 1,149 are confirmed cases of COVID-19.

We have 1,433 people reported as having recovered from COVID-19, no change from yesterday. This is 96% of all confirmed and probable cases.

Again today there are two people receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19 – one each in Auckland and Middlemore hospitals. Neither of these patients is in ICU.

We still have 16 significant clusters.

There are no additional deaths to report.

The total number of tests completed to date is 230,718.


World Health Assembly
Tonight the Director-General of Health will lead the New Zealand delegation at the 2020 World Heath Assembly.

This year the Assembly is being held virtually and will focus on COVID-19. The entire meeting will be live streamed for anyone who wants to view it.

"I’m looking forward to hearing from the WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros, on his thoughts for the future efforts around COVID-19 globally, as well as hearing from other countries on the important themes in their responses both to date and in the future," says Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The Minister of Health, Hon Dr David Clark will deliver the New Zealand country statement via video.

While fulfilling the responsibility as lead of the delegation Dr Bloomfield is not expecting to have a speaking part given the nature of this virtual meeting. However, if there is something relevant that Member States need to speak to or vote on, he may offer some remarks.

New Zealand is co-sponsoring a resolution on COVID-19. The purpose of the resolution is to agree, at the high level, future areas of work specific to COVID-19 that Member States, the WHO and other organisations should deliver in unity, such as fair access to vaccines.

"At a time of global crisis around a public health issue, it is critical that countries come together, and the COVID-19 resolution aims to do exactly that. Such solidarity will ensure we respond collectively to global situations like a pandemic, which it is in every country’s interests to do.

"This will also include reference to the review of the pandemic. I will note that after every global health emergency it is common practice for there to be a review. This happened after Ebola and the 2009 H1N1 pandemic for example. The findings from these reviews help improve how countries respond both from a domestic and international cooperation perspective. They also help WHO develop new technical guidance and support."

There is general agreement amongst WHO members on the issues outlined in the resolution and it is expected to be adopted unanimously.


Religious and Faith based gatherings
At today's media conference, Dr Bloomfield also spoke briefly on church and faith based gatherings.

"There has been fantastic support from churches and faith based organisations right through Levels 4 and 3 and they have been incredibly supportive because they have been wanting to help protect all New Zealanders.

"I know many people, including those of faith, want to move as quickly as possible to increase the size of these gatherings; I know how important it is for people to be able to practise their faith together.

"The policy intent for gatherings is clear in the Alert Level 2 framework. This includes that the current maximum number of people who can gather is currently ten, and this applies to both private and public gatherings including church and faith based ones. This number is one of the specific issues being reconsidered by Cabinet next Monday."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 