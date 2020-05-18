News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Artemisia Annua Extract To Become Prescription-only Medicine

Monday, 18 May 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Artemisia annua extract is being classified as a prescription medicine from today, following a recommendation from the Medicines Classification Committee (MCC).

The new classification means it will no longer be able to be sold in pharmacies or online.

This classification affects the artemisia annua extract only, not the plant.

Medsafe’s Group Manager Chris James says the change now means all products containing artemisia annua extract can only be supplied on a prescription given by a health care professional authorised under the Medicines Act 1981. There are no approved products containing artemisia annua extract currently.

“We also want to make it clear that these products are not currently approved prescription medicines – they remain unapproved despite today’s change and because of this can only be prescribed by a medical practitioner. That means they haven’t been assessed for their pharmaceutical quality and safety.

“Medsafe and the Director-General have previously issued two safety alerts associated with artemisia annua extract and this change in classification is to address safety concerns with Artemisia annua extract.

Mr James says Medsafe published alerts in February 2018 and November 2018 advising members of the public taking Arthrem, a product containing artemisia annua extract, of a potential risk of harm to the liver.

“Our advice then was the same as it is now – stop taking the product and seek medical advice if you develop nausea, stomach pain, all-over itching, jaundice, dark urine or pale stools. If you have any questions or concerns, discuss these with your healthcare professional," Mr James says.

Anyone who suspects they have experienced an adverse reaction to these products are encouraged to report these to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM). Information about how to report a problem can be found at: https://www.medsafe.govt.nz/safety/report-a-problem.asp

The Gazette notice is available here https://gazette.govt.nz/notice/id/2020-go1183

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 