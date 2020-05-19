News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Ministry Of Health Celebrates World Family Doctor Day

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 9:09 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health joins all New Zealanders in acknowledging the outstanding work of the nation's family doctors (GPs), on a global day dedicated to these frontline health workers.

"Today Tuesday 19 May 2020 is a day of worldwide celebration which most certainly deserves to be shared by our own GPs," says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"It's important for us all to recognise the training and work of New Zealand's GPs, and to thank them for their service and dedication.

"COVID-19 has reinforced the quality and professionalism of the people who work in our health and disability sector. It's been a time of both challenge and responsibility and everyone has had to pull together.

"Over the past few months, we've seen first hand how New Zealand's GPs have tackled unique challenges head on.

"Initiatives such as remote consultations by GPs, and their diagnosis, testing and treatment of people with COVID-19 have all played a significant role in the overall response and in bringing our case numbers under control.

"On behalf of the Ministry, thank you for this and also for what you do every day to keep New Zealanders and their families healthy."

New Zealand has around five and a half thousand GPs, from a worldwide total of more than 500,000.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 