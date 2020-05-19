News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

A Special Day To Consider The Future Sustainability Of Family Doctor Services

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 2:26 pm
Press Release: General Practice Owners Association

As the world is celebrating Family Doctor Day, the Association which represents General Practice owners in New Zealand, GenPro, is calling for a collaborative debate about the future sustainability of family doctor services to ensure they are able to continue serving future generations of New Zealanders.

Today is World Family Doctor Day. A day when Family Doctors worldwide are celebrated for their hard work, professionalism and commitment to their local communities. According to Dr Angus Chambers (pictured), Christchurch GP and interim deputy chair of GenPro, it is also a day to reflect on New Zealand’s successful coronavirus response and start a meaningful dialogue to address the sustainability and viability challenges which General Practice owners have increasingly faced over recent years, “The response of New Zealand’s General Practices during the COVID-19 pandemic has simply been outstanding. It has been a major factor in keeping our communities predominantly safe from this life threatening virus and it has been possibly the single main reason why our hospitals have not faced the avalanche of seriously ill and dying patients seen in many other countries.

“But, that has come at a cost to hundreds of privately run and owner-operated General Practices in New Zealand that were already struggling to maintain services following years of diminishing funding and increasing demands from a health system that is increasingly focused on transferring responsibility for services from hospitals to local community-based General Practice teams” Dr Chambers said.

In line with its Vision of Sustainable, viable and high quality General Practice for all New Zealanders, GenPro is hoping for a collaborative approach with the Ministry of Health, District Health Boards and sector partners to develop a sustainable financial framework for the future of General Practice using co-design principles to ensure World Family Doctor Day can continue to celebrate the significant contribution of General Practices as part of their local communities for years to come.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from General Practice Owners Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 