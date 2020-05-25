News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Care Of Mother In Labour And New-born Baby

Monday, 25 May 2020, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall today released a report finding a District Health Board, a self-employed midwife and a paediatric registrar in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for the care provided to a woman in labour and to her baby following birth.

The woman arrived at the hospital in spontaneous labour at term with her first baby under the care of her Lead Maternity Carer (LMC), a self-employed midwife. After several hours of labour she was mistakenly assessed as having progressed to the second stage with some signs of fetal distress. It was unclear to the LMC midwife as to who was responsible for managing the labour from that time. After pushing for nearly two hours it was recognised that the vaginal wall had been mistaken for the fetal head and the woman’s cervix was only 6cm dilated. The labour continued but further signs of fetal distress were not reported to the obstetrician. The baby was delivered by caesarean section requiring resuscitation. The baby was very unwell and required intensive treatment. The care was suboptimal in some points, including a significant drug error. Tragically the baby died within 24 hours of birth.

Ms Wall found a number of omissions in the woman’s care and was critical of the midwife’s lack of clarity regarding her ongoing role and the handover to secondary care. Ms Wall said that the LMC midwife’s lack of clarity and aspects of the system in place at the DHB contributed to the omissions. Criticism was made of a paediatric registrar who administered an incorrect dose of midazolam to the baby and of the DHB systems for several aspects of sub-standard care provided to the baby.

Recommendations were made and the DHB developed guidelines that set out the transfer process from primary to secondary maternity care at the hospital and a new sticker to standardise documentation of CTG interpretation. The LMC midwife undertook a number of actions to meet the requirements of the Midwifery Council competence programme. The DHB, LMC, and the paediatric registrar were all asked to provide written apologies to the family.

The full report for case

C17HDC01543 is available on the HDC website.

https://www.hdc.org.nz/decisions/search-decisions/2020/17hdc01543/

25 May 2020

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 