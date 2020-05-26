News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Mobile Testing Stations Set To Visit Community

Tuesday, 26 May 2020, 4:53 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

People with possible COVID-19 symptoms are being encouraged to take advantage of the mobile testing station travelling across the MidCentral District Health Board region this week

Anyone experiencing cold, flu or respiratory illness symptoms, no matter how minor, should visit a mobile testing station, which will be based in Levin or Palmerston North on Wednesday 27 May or Thursday 28 May.

The mobile testing units will be at the following locations:

  • Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, 306 Oxford St (service lane), Levin on Wednesday 27 May at 10am to 2pm
  • Congregational Church of Samoa, 39 Havelock Ave, Westbrook on Wednesday 27 May from 4.30pm to 7pm, and Thursday 28 May from 4.30pm to 7pm
  • St Michael’s Anglican Church and Marae, Highbury (entrance via Tui Place service lane) on Thursday 28 May from 12pm to 4pm

MidCentral DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir said if you or your whānau had a sore throat, shortness of breath, cough, runny nose or loss of sense of smell, then you needed to be tested for COVID-19.

“We are bringing our mobile testing unit to the community for those who may be unable to get to our regular testing stations,” Dr Weir said.

“We would like to see higher numbers of Māori and Pacific people getting tested for COVID-19 in our district and we encourage anyone who has concerns about possible symptoms to visit while our testing team is nearby.”

If you’re unable to visit at these locations and times, COVID-19 testing is available seven days a week across the district, with testing sites available in Palmerston North, Feilding and Levin.

To get an appointment for a free test, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or contact your GP team.

For more information on COVID-19, testing and resources in the MidCentral district, please visit our website at https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz/. 

 

