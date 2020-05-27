News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Removing Barriers To Respiratory Health

Wednesday, 27 May 2020, 9:19 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ are pleased to announce the translation of their first Samoan language resources, with more to come over the next year.

The ‘Managing Your Child’s Asthma’ booklet (Tausiaina o le ma’i sela o lau tama) is the first of many key resources being translated into Samoan. More resources are on the way, including Asthma Action Plans, a Child Symptom Diary, COPD Action Plan, and an Asthma First Aid poster.

Joanna Turner, Research and Education Manager at ARFNZ, says that the Samoan resources are pivotal to the goal of reducing respiratory illness among Pasifika.

"Asthma has a large prevalence within our schools and communities, especially among Māori and Pacific populations," says Joanna, "and these communities have historically been quite difficult to reach. Our hope is that, by removing a potential language barrier, we can encourage more Pasifika people to engage with their respiratory health.

"The Foundation strives to provide resources and education across all areas of the community, including providing free asthma spacers to asthma societies across New Zealand, developing the National Asthma Guidelines, and providing asthma management plans in a multitude of languages."

This week is Samoa Language Week, and an ideal time to launch this resource. The Foundation’s translation project began in 2019 with the publication of key resources in Te Reo Maori last March, with more translations coming in the future.

All of the Foundation’s resources are available online at arfnz.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 