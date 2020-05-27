Removing Barriers To Respiratory Health

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ are pleased to announce the translation of their first Samoan language resources, with more to come over the next year.

The ‘Managing Your Child’s Asthma’ booklet (Tausiaina o le ma’i sela o lau tama) is the first of many key resources being translated into Samoan. More resources are on the way, including Asthma Action Plans, a Child Symptom Diary, COPD Action Plan, and an Asthma First Aid poster.

Joanna Turner, Research and Education Manager at ARFNZ, says that the Samoan resources are pivotal to the goal of reducing respiratory illness among Pasifika.

"Asthma has a large prevalence within our schools and communities, especially among Māori and Pacific populations," says Joanna, "and these communities have historically been quite difficult to reach. Our hope is that, by removing a potential language barrier, we can encourage more Pasifika people to engage with their respiratory health.

"The Foundation strives to provide resources and education across all areas of the community, including providing free asthma spacers to asthma societies across New Zealand, developing the National Asthma Guidelines, and providing asthma management plans in a multitude of languages."

This week is Samoa Language Week, and an ideal time to launch this resource. The Foundation’s translation project began in 2019 with the publication of key resources in Te Reo Maori last March, with more translations coming in the future.

All of the Foundation’s resources are available online at arfnz.org.nz.

