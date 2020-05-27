News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New App Puts Tailored COVID-19 Information In The Hands Of Health Workers

Wednesday, 27 May 2020, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


A new mobile app, Âwhina, released today by the Ministry of Health will help health workers access the information they need about COVID-19.

Today’s release of the Âwhina app for health workers follows last week’s launch of the NZ COVID Tracer app, which is designed for all New Zealanders.

“For many of us, COVID-19 has changed the way we live and work. For those working in the health and disability sector, this is especially true,” says Deputy Director-General Data and Digital Shayne Hunter.

“There is a lot of information health workers need quick access to, like the latest case definitions, clinical care pathways or Personal Protective Equipment guidance. Âwhina gives them access to this information from their mobile device anywhere, anytime.

“Information for health workers is frequently updated based on latest research, advice, and changes to alert levels. Âwhina will notify health workers when new or updated content is available to them.

“The emergence of COVID-19 and the response required by people working in the health and disability sector highlighted the need for a tool to provide easy access to the up-to-date information relevant to their area of work.

"Digital technology can help ensure a coordinated, national approach and help us achieve better outcomes for everyone. At the moment Âwhina will be used to support the COVID-19 response but it can be used to get information to health workers to support any public health response,” says Mr Hunter.

Health workers can quickly filter content so they can find what is relevant to them and can also save content in the app to give them quick access to it again later.

The Ministry developed the app with feedback from people working in the health sector, and by learning from approaches taken in other countries to get information about COVID-19 to health workers.

“Initially the app will be used for communicating information about COVID-19 to health workers but as we return to our new normal, we can use the app to share other information to help us act in a more cohesive, collective, and collaborative style."

“We hope New Zealanders working in the health and disability sector will find this app useful,” says Mr Hunter.

Âwhina is free to download from the Google and Apple app stores.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 