Stacey Morrison Calls On Kiwis To Host A Pink Ribbon Breakfast And Help Save Lives

Broadcaster and Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Ambassador Stacey Morrison is encouraging New Zealanders to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast this July, to help raise urgent funds needed to support patients and save lives.

With more than 3,300 women across the country diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and more than 650 a year still dying, the need for support is greater than ever. This has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, where around 400 women who would have received a breast cancer diagnosis missed out on getting mammograms or a referral from their GP, delaying their ability to start treatment.

Proceeds from Pink Ribbon Breakfast will go towards helping these women get the support they need, as well as those already undergoing treatment. They will also help to drive early detection and ground-breaking research to prevent further deaths.

Stacey Morrison, who lost her mum to breast cancer aged just 45, said she’s delighted to be the face of Pink Ribbon Breakfast for the second year in a row: “I’ve been inspired by the resilience shown by so many as COVID-19 became another issue to deal with, on top of their cancer treatment. Breast cancer touches so many Kiwi families and I feel for them, especially during this stressful time.

“As we rally together as a nation, I’m also hoping we can show some love for people affected by this devastating disease. Hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast is a fun and easy way to let patients know they don’t have to face breast cancer alone. It’s a fantastic way to raise awareness about breast health and honour the ones who have survived or the ones we’ve lost. All while raising much-needed funds for this important cause – which are needed now more than ever.”

Evangelia Henderson, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, said: “Breast cancer hasn’t stopped for COVID-19 but it has had a huge impact on our work. Although Pink Ribbon Breakfast wasn’t able to happen in May like it usually does, we’re thrilled to be bringing it back for July.

“If the last few months have shown us anything, it’s that there are many different ways we can still be together as a community. Pink Ribbon Breakfast is all about Kiwis coming together, in a way that works for them, for one cause: to bring us a step closer to our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer.

“Through all of the upheaval, we are still making sure people get the best possible support during their treatment and recovery, spreading the word about the importance of early detection, and relentlessly pushing for scientific breakthroughs. The money raised will go towards this life-saving work. So, please get involved in whatever way you can – your support will make a real difference.”

For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

