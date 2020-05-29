News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

CM Health Visitor Restrictions Remain At Level 2

Friday, 29 May 2020, 10:11 am
Press Release: Counties Manukau District Health Board

Counties Manukau Health (CM Health) will continue to have visitor restrictions in place during alert Level 2 with DHB sites only accessible on exceptional and compassionate circumstances.

“We understand that family and friends have been missing their loved ones during the lockdown,” says CM Health Chief Executive Officer, Fepulea’i Margie Apa.

“Our priority is keeping patients and staff safe as we work to maintain infection prevention control and prepare for potential surges.

“We are well into our preparation for winter and the hospital is already at 85 per cent capacity, on top of COVID-19 screening.

“At Middlemore Hospital alone, we have more than 2000 visitors coming on site every day to see patients and attend outpatient clinics.

“We are working hard to ensure there is a balance between health and safety and ensuring visitors get the access they need which is why we are managing the number of people coming to our hospitals and other sites.”

Ms Apa says access on compassionate or exceptional grounds will be prioritised.

Compassionate or exceptional grounds could include a nominated family member to support a patient through end of life care, a child in hospital, women giving birth in a maternity facility or someone who has been in hospital for a long time and requires additional support.

Children are also unable to visit at this time.

Family who want to visit will need to request it in advance by speaking to a Charge Nurse and Midwife Manager. Staff will also work with visitors to ensure physical distancing is observed especially when rooms are shared.

“We acknowledge this is a difficult time for all, and encourage whaanau to stay connected with their loved ones in hospital,” says Ms Apa.

“There is free WiFi for patients to use during their stay and we have sufficient devices available through the Charge Nurse, for patients who don’t have their own devices. Family and friends can also keep in touch by calling or texting.”

For more information go to the CM Health website: www.countiesmanukau.health.nz

