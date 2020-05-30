News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

PHARMAC To Fund New Cystic Fibrosis Medicine

Saturday, 30 May 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: PHARMAC

From Monday a new medicine is being funded by PHARMAC which will help young children with cystic fibrosis digest their food more easily.

Creon Micro, supplied by Mylan, is a modified-release granule formulation of pancreatic enzymes. It enables smaller doses of the medicine to be administered. Until now many parents and caregivers were portioning out the amount needed from the funded capsules into a child’s food. This led to wastage of the left over medicine and possible risk of giving the child the wrong amount.

“Cystic fibrosis is an inherited life-threatening rare disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system,” says PHARMAC’s director of operations Lisa Williams. “This medicine helps improve digestion of food and makes portioning it out a lot easier for parents and caregivers.”

“We estimate that approximately 60 people could benefit in the first year of Creon Micro being funded, increasing to 95 people per year over time,” says Lisa.

Cystic Fibrosis NZ (CFNZ) submitted a letter of support in response to PHARMAC’s consultation on Creon Micro, outlining the benefits that access to Creon Micro would have for our young Kiwis with cystic fibrosis and their families.

“CFNZ is delighted to support the funding of Creon Micro,” says CFNZ chief executive Jane Bollard.

“The first years following diagnosis of cystic fibrosis are a stressful time for new parents and anything that can ease the load on families and whānau is most welcome. Creon Micro will greatly improve dosage accuracy and ease of use of the medication meaning a happier baby and family,” Jane continues.

“PHARMAC is committed to continuing our work to fund more medicines for more New Zealanders, delivering the best possible health outcomes for New Zealanders,” concludes Lisa.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 