Inaugural Round Of Rainbow Wellbeing Fund Sees $100,000 In Grants Available To Rainbow Community

Tuesday, 2 June 2020, 8:52 am
Press Release: Rule Foundation

(L - R) Hon Grant Robertson, David Reeves - Rule Foundation Trustee, RT HON Jacinda Ardern at the Big Gay Out after announcing the open of the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund in Feb 2020.

The Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund, created through a $1 million endowment from the New Zealand Government, is set to open its inaugural round on 2nd June 2020 with the aim of distributing $100,000 to projects working to enhance the mental wellbeing of Rainbow New Zealanders.

The Fund was announced in 2019 in recognition of the men who were convicted for consensual homosexual activities pre-1986. The original idea for the Fund was put forward by these men whose convictions have or are being expunged through a scheme established in 2018. At The Big Gay Out in Auckland earlier this year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced that the Rule Foundation would administer the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund on behalf of the government.

“We know that Rainbow communities have often had to create their own ways to look after their health and wellbeing in the face of discrimination, often doing so unpaid and without adequate resources,” says Joy Liddicoat, Chairperson of the Rule Foundation.

“We hope that this new Fund will provide many opportunities to support this work and new initiatives on community wellbeing particularly for future generations of Rainbow people in Aotearoa”

Key information:

The inaugural round of the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund opens on 2nd June 2020

The round closes on 15th July 2020

Further information, including more detailed criteria and the application process can be found here: https://rulefoundation.nz/our-funds/the-rainbow-wellbeing-legacy-fund/

