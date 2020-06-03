News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

‘Quake Brain’ Study Could Give Insight Into Future Effects Of COVID Crisis

Wednesday, 3 June 2020, 12:14 pm
Press Release: University of Otago

‘Quake brain’ is a real phenomenon that impairs people’s memory even years after the shaking stops, a world-leading study from the University of Otago, Christchurch has shown.

Lead researcher Professor Richard Porter says the study is potentially the first to clearly show the link between the ongoing stress of the earthquakes and impaired memory, or ‘quake brain’. He says the findings could be relevant to understanding the impact of the COVID-19 crisis as many people, including our most vulnerable, are experiencing significant underlying and ongoing stress related to the virus.

Professor Porter and his team put more than 200 people through a series of tests between two and four years after the earthquake of February 22 2011 to assess their learning and memory skills, and fine motor speed and skill. The study included three distinct groups. One consisted of people diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) related to the earthquakes. A second group was people who experienced the quakes but described themselves as coping well and being resilient despite moderate to high exposure to quake-related events such as physical injury, death of loved ones, and income or property loss. The final group was people who did not experience the earthquakes or aftershocks.

The researchers found those who experienced earthquakes had significantly poorer visual memory than others. The test involved navigating through a maze, and remembering how to move through faster on subsequent tests. The people in the PTSD group performed worse on a test of their motor skill, where they chased a tile across a computer screen.

“This may indicate a general difficulty in holding information in the short term memory – something that is important for many aspects of everyday life. In a test where healthy individuals made around 5 errors in getting through a maze, the earthquake exposed people made 7 errors.”

Professor Porter says the study indicates earthquake exposure, and the associated stresses, affects aspects of neuropsychological functioning. This could have important implications for how information is shared in a post-disaster context because population-wide communication and education initiatives are the cornerstone of recommended interventions after adverse events.

Evidence from previous international studies found most people exposed to trauma experience short-lived distress that settles. The Christchurch study is the first to show a more enduring impact, he says.

“The devastating and long-running series of quakes and aftershocks meant a large number of people were exposed to similar traumatic events, and created the opportunity to study the impact of this trauma.

“People were tested in our study 2-3 years after the larger quakes, showing the longer term impact.” We are currently testing people 8-9 years after the quakes to see if the effect is still present – and imaging their brains to see if there are changes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Otago on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 