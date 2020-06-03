News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

‘Jeckyll And Hyde’ Vaping Bill Leaves Clean-up Job For Regulators

Wednesday, 3 June 2020, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Imperial Brands

A Bill reported back to Parliament yesterday has the explicit purpose of switching smokers to vaping, but strange new clauses leave cigarettes more widely available than vapes and prevent people talking about the benefits of vaping

Imperial Brands spokesperson Kirsten Daggar-Nickson says, “It’s a ‘Jeckyll and Hyde’ Bill; it appears to be a world-leading progressive acknowledgement of the harm minimisation strategy of switching smokers to vaping but lashes out against vaping in bizarre ways.

“A harm reduction public health approach acknowledges that it’s better for smokers to switch to vaping. Public health experts said vaping products should be more attractive and available to smokers than cigarettes, and needless caution would mean smokers kept up their habit.

“The Bill looks like a progressive public health law, but it will act like a reactionary restriction on choice and access; preventing smokers from buying the products easily, and even dictating what people can say about vape products, to whom and where.

“The Bill needs to be straightened out in Parliament before it hands an impossible and legally uncertain job to regulators of instituting rules that contravene the law’s purpose.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Imperial Brands on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 