15 Days Without New Cases Of COVID-19

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand.

This is the 15th consecutive day of no new cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1,481. Only one case remains active.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 3,007 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 291,994.

Eight of our significant clusters have closed unchanged from yesterday.

A cluster is considered to be closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods (i.e. 28 days) from the date when all cases have completed isolation.

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-current-situation/covid-19-current-cases/covid-19-significant-clusters

Masks

The Ministry welcomes the latest guidance from the World Health Organization on the use of masks for control of COVID-19.

The WHO’s updated advice is consistent with the Ministry’s current advice.

The updated guidance from the WHO, based on their evaluation of the available evidence, is a useful addition to existing advice.

The WHO emphasises that masks should be part of a comprehensive strategy and that much of their updated guidance relates to countries with a high degree of community transmission.

Fortunately, in New Zealand we are increasingly confident we have no community transmission which supports our ongoing move down through our Alert levels.

Masks will continue to be part of New Zealand’s approach to managing COVID-19.

The Ministry will continue to monitor closely for any new cases in New Zealand and review the control measures needed to prevent and manage any spread of COVID-19 – including the possible use of masks by the public.

The Ministry’s advice on masks is here: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-general-public/covid-19-use-face-masks-community

WHO updated advice on masks: https://www.who.int/dg/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-media-briefing-on-covid-19---5-june-2020

NZ COVID Tracer app

The NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded 511,645 registrations – that’s an increase of 10,645 since this time yesterday.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download the app. This will support our contact tracing efforts including when we move to Level 1.

Similarly, businesses are encouraged to also create a unique QR code – we’ve simplified the process for this in response to feedback.

Details can be found at https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-novel-coronavirus-resources-and-tools/nz-covid-tracer-app/nz-covid-tracer-qr-codes

The number of posters created by businesses will be updated on Monday.

And there is an email address that you can use to contact our team if you need help – that is app@tracing.min.health.nz

