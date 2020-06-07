16 Days Without New Cases Of COVID-19

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand.

It is now 16 days since the last new case was reported.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1,481. One case remains active.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,054 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 294,048.

Eight significant clusters have closed, this is unchanged from yesterday.

A cluster is considered to be closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods (i.e. 28 days) from the date when all cases have completed isolation.

NZ COVID Tracer app

The NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded 517,000 registrations – that’s an increase of 5,300 since this time yesterday.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app. This will support our contact tracing efforts including when we move to Level 1.

Similarly, businesses are encouraged to also create a unique QR code – we’ve simplified the process for this in response to feedback.

The number of posters created by businesses will be updated on Monday.

And there is an email address that you can use to contact our team if you need help – that is app@tracing.min.health.nz

