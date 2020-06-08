Even In A Crisis, There Is A Lifeline To Starship When A Child’s Life Hangs In The Balance

Life as we know it might have changed, but children around New Zealand still need to get to Starship by air urgently – on average every second day.

When a child’s life hangs in the balance, the vital Starship National Air Ambulance service is their lifeline to get the paediatric intensive care they need at Starship. It means hope for better health and a brighter future for our children.

With a shortfall of half a million dollars the Starship Foundation is raising funds this June to help keep the Starship National Air Ambulance service flying.

The Lindsay Foundation has generously pledged to donate $500,000 in 2020 so your donation will have double the value. Donations can be made at www.keepstarshipflying.org.nz

Ready to go 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year the Starship National Air Ambulance service collects children from hospitals around New Zealand in urgent need of specialist treatment at our national children’s hospital.

On average the service is needed by a child and their family every 48 hours. 194 retrieval missions took place in 2019, across 20 regions from Invercargill in the south to Whangarei in the north.

And while New Zealand was at alert level 4 due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Starship National Air Ambulance was one of the few planes in the sky. 12 retrieval missions took place between March 25 and May 13.

Dr John Beca, Starship Clinical Director, Medical and Surgical explains why this is such a vital service;

“Accidents and illness can happen to our children anywhere in New Zealand. Starship has New Zealand’s only dedicated paediatric intensive care unit, and any child requiring anything more than short term intensive care comes to Starship. The Starship National Air Ambulance service ensures that any child, regardless of where they are, gets the care and treatment they need.”

The Starship Foundation raises $1.5 million annually to help keep the Starship National Air Ambulance service flying. In 2019 the Lindsay Foundation generously donated $500,000 and pledged to donate another $500,000 in 2020 and in 2021. The Starship Foundation’s regular supporters contribute $500,000 each year which leaves a shortfall of $500,000 to raise.

The service responds to children facing a range of life-threatening situations and grateful families are sharing their stories to help inspire support.

