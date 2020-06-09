News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

GP Practices Buckling In Covid-19 Aftermath

Tuesday, 9 June 2020, 10:40 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

A survey of GP practices carried out by University of Auckland researchers indicates that many feel unsupported by the Government with a significant proportion worried about their future financial viability in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Professor Felicity Goodyear-Smith said, “The whole country has been under stress, but we wanted to know how general practices were coping. The respondents said that dealing with Covid-19 restrictions over the lockdown period had delivered major blows across the board from staffing, financial viability and last but not least, patient care.”

Professor Goodyear-Smith said, “There has been a large decrease in patient being seen and visits for chronic care (84 percent) and doctors uniformly feel they have not been able to address preventive needs for patients.”

A significant proportion, 21 per cent were not sure if they had the financial reserves to stay open faced with far fewer patient visits and the shift to virtual consultations had been a struggle for 74 per cent of those surveyed. A selection of comments suggest GP practices feel they have not been recognised for their part in the fight against Covid-19.

Really under supported and under recognized for primary health’s effort in managing the pandemic. Feels like DHBs got all the praise and $$, yet they saw very, very few actual cases.”

“Demoralising that funding for PHC was largely ignored, yet DHB’s could keep their consultants on full pay yet only working one in three weeks! Need guarantee from government that we will continue to be paid for the work we are doing managing this pandemic.”

“Primary care’s contribution to stopping the spread of COVID19 was not, and is not, being mentioned enough in media and government communications. And most importantly, in funds allocation. The hospitals won’t be (and haven’t been, COVID-wise) overwhelmed because of a more robust primary care sector.”

This is the first survey of an ongoing series that will be carried out every fortnight as a regular temperature check on the state of GP practices. The survey, conducted between the 23 and 29 May, covered a period that covered Level 3 and Level 2 restrictions. The survey is part of a global collaboration with the Larry Green Center, United States, the University of British Columbia, Canada and Australian National University.

Click here for the survey site.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 