A Sigh Of Relief - National Respiratory Conference To Go Ahead

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is pleased to confirm that the New Zealand Respiratory Conference 2020 will go ahead as planned at Te Papa, Wellington this 5-6 November.

This year’s theme is ‘Building the Foundation for Better Breathing’ as we work towards releasing the 2020 NZ Adolescent and Adult Asthma Guidelines, the revised NZ Child Asthma Guidelines, and New Zealand's first-ever COPD Guidelines. The conference has also been endorsed by the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP) for 10 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.

Letitia Harding, CE of ARFNZ, says that this is great news for New Zealand health professionals.

"We are excited to once again host such a high-calibre national conference," says Letitia. "We have some fantastic speakers and sessions lined up and, if you have missed out on your required CME points due to COVID-19, then this is a fantastic opportunity to gain them."

This year's conference includes presentations on the new asthma and COPD Guidelines, asthma in the digital realm, learnings from COVID-19, the impact of air pollution, and vaping and its place in New Zealand's Smokefree 2025.

"This conference is more relevant than ever in post-COVID New Zealand," says Letitia, "as we are now acutely aware of the impact of a significant respiratory disease within our communities.

"We are looking forward to re-connecting with our network of health professionals from all health sectors, and welcoming new faces to our respiratory community."

Early bird rates for attending the New Zealand Respiratory Conference will be available until 27 August. For more information or to register, go to nzrc2020.co.nz

