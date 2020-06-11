News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Measures Must Be Grounded First And Foremost On The Right To Health

Thursday, 11 June 2020, 7:39 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

The COVID-19 pandemic has put immense pressure on public health systems around the world, and States must ensure the highest attainable standards of physical and mental health are met as they respond to the crisis, a UN expert* said today.

“Physical distancing and other measures being used to curtail the spread of COVID-19 are inadequate if other crucial elements such as adequate housing, safe drinking water and sanitation, food, social security, and protection from violence are ignored,” said Dainius Puras, the Special Rapporteur on the right to physical and mental health.

“Binding obligations grounded on the right to health framework oblige States to look at the broader social response in the fight against COVID-19,” Puras said. “Looking at the broader social response will not only make COVID-19 measures fairer, but also more efficient, effective and transparent.”

The right to health framework compels States to examine the adequacy of a range of elements, including ensuring that health goods, services and facilities are of good quality and are accessible on a non-discriminatory basis.

“Another fundamental aspect of the right to health is the participation of all affected communities, which supports equitable responses, facilitates community-led action and targets interventions that respect rights,” the Special Rapporteur said.

Puras said that lockdown measures being imposed by States may also exacerbate public health risks. These include keeping children from school, preventing individuals from purchasing basic necessities, closing off necessary support services, increasing gender-based violence, and widening health inequities across populations.

The expert also expressed concern over the interruption of non-COVID-19 health services during the crisis, including sexual and reproductive health care, anti-retrovirals for people living with HIV, immunisation campaigns, and community-based care and support, including mental health care.

*The expert: The Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, Dainius Pūras

