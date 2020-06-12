No New Cases Of COVID-19

It is now 21 days since the last new case of COVID-19 was reported in New Zealand, and again there are no active cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

The number of recovered cases is 1,482.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Another significant cluster has closed, bringing the total number of significant clusters closed to 10.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,950 tests, bringing the total completed to date to 304,832.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 550,000 registrations – that’s an increase of 4,000 since this time yesterday.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app. This will support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1.

The number of posters created by businesses is now 46,700. The total number of poster scans to date is 890,868.

There are also email addresses to contact our team if people need help.

The mailbox for app feedback is tracingapp-feedback@health.govt.nz.

The mailbox for businesses/organisations who want help with their QR codes is app@tracing.min.health.nz.

© Scoop Media

