News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

PPE Update

Friday, 12 June 2020, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has identified potential concerns around the quality of some of the masks purchased internationally as part of ensuring New Zealand’s supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concerns about the 4.9 million masks relate to inconsistencies in labelling and certification.

New Zealand continues to have sufficient supply of PPE, including masks, which is distributed at a national level.

Due to the pressure on global supply lines in March, PPE was being purchased quickly and often from different sources than those usually used in the health sector as part of the COVID-19 response.

The Ministry has reviewed all PPE orders since the start of the year as part of routine due diligence to ensure quality and authenticity of PPE.

DHBs that have received the masks of potential concern have been asked to put those items on hold while further quality checks are completed.

Putting the masks in circulation on hold is a precautionary move while further quality assurance takes place. It does not mean that these items are non-compliant.

The Ministry is looking to ensure appropriate checks are in place before any of the masks identified are put back into circulation.

The Ministry remains confident in New Zealand’s overall supply of PPE, including what is currently held nationally as well as orders currently in flow.

All masks that the Ministry is asking DHBs to hold are able to be restocked via usual DHB ordering processes.

The Ministry's national store and DHB reserves currently hold 50 million masks and another 90 million masks are on order.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 