Covid-19 Assessments Available At GPs And Urgent Care Centres

Saturday, 13 June 2020, 6:44 am
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

Waikato DHB’s last Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) at Claudelands, Hamilton will close from Sunday 14 June with GPs and Anglesea Urgent Care taking over the COVID-19 assessment and testing. The test is fully funded so patients who require a swab will receive one at no charge.

The DHB has advised anyone experiencing cold like symptoms and are concerned about their risk to covid should ring their GP or call Healthline (0800 358 5453) to check if testing is required. Anyone who is not enrolled with a GP should contact the Anglesea Urgent Care (07 858 0800).

Since the first CBAC was opened on March 21, more than 23,000 people have been assessed at our CBACs across the Waikato with more than 80 percent being tested for COVID-19.

“CBACs have played a key role in our country getting to zero active cases,” says Leena Singh, Waikato DHB’s executive director of hospital and community services and COVID-19 incident controller.

“We thank the hundreds of healthcare staff, iwi, GPs, Civil Defence, councils, support staff and local communities for the work invested in rapidly setting up and operating our CBACs over the last few months to ensure our community had a safe place to go for COVID-19 assessment” says Singh.

Although there are no active cases in New Zealand, we must remain cautious, as the global fight against COVID-19 remains.

Anyone with a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose, temporary loss of smell, or fever should contact their GP or Healthline.

Waikato District Health Board

Waikato DHB

Healthy People. Excellent Care

Waikato District Health Board (DHB) employs over 6500 people and plans, funds and provides hospital and health services to more than 391,770 people in a region covering eight per cent of New Zealand.

