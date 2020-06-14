No New Cases Of COVID-19

It is now 23 days since the last new case of COVID-19 was reported in New Zealand, and there are no active cases to report.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

The number of recovered cases is 1,482.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,487 tests, bringing the total completed to date to 310,297.



NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 554,000 registrations that’s an increase of 2,000 since this time yesterday.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app.

This will support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1.

It's great news that more and more businesses and organisations are displaying their official QR codes - the number of posters created by businesses is now 47,835. The total number of poster scans to date is 948,774.



Self-service portal

To make it easier to get the official QR code posters, the Ministry has now launched a new self-service portal.

You can use the new service by visiting the Ministry's website at www.health.govt.nz/nz-covid-tracer-qr

All you need are your business address details, contact information and a valid New Zealand driver licence (so we can verify your identity).

If you have a large number of premises or don't have a driver licence, you can instead use the Ministry's bulk-upload service.

The bulk-upload service includes a verification check carried out over the phone.

The Ministry continues to encourage all businesses and organisations to display the official QR code posters to provide New Zealanders with the opportunity to keep track of where they've been with the NZ COVID Tracer app.

There are email addresses to contact our team if people need help.

The mailbox for app feedback is tracingapp-feedback@health.govt.nz.

The mailbox for businesses/organisations who want help with their QR codes is app@tracing.min.health.nz.



Ola Manuia Pacific Health and Wellbeing Action Plan

In general, although many Pacific communities are thriving, Pacific peoples in New Zealand experience significant and long-standing health inequities compared with many other groups.

A fresh approach is needed to improve Pacific health outcomes.

We have developed Ola Manuia: Pathways to Pacific Health and Wellbeing Action Plan 20202025 with input from Pacific communities, the health sector, and relevant government agencies, to provide a new direction for Pacific health and improve Pacific health and wellbeing. The plan incorporates recent relevant lessons from the COVID-19 response.

Ola Manuia was published this weekend and is now available on the Ministry’s website:

https://www.health.govt.nz/publication/ola-manuia-pacific-health-and-wellbeing-action-plan-2020-2025



World Blood Donor Day

Today, it’s World Blood Donor Day and the Ministry joins the New Zealand Blood Service in saying “thank you” to the country’s 110,000 blood donors.

Every 18 minutes in New Zealand someone needs lifesaving blood or plasma and despite the challenges of COVID-19, the NZBS says its donor centres have remained full during this time.

“Today we join the NZBS in recognising the thousands of Kiwis who have helped ensure blood has been available whenever and wherever needed through the alert levels,” says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

“Thank you all!”

Those interested in becoming a blood donor can download the NZBS app, visit nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 448 325 (0800 GIVE BLOOD) and book an appointment to donate.

