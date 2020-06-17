News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Good Start, But More Ambition Required For Māori Health

Wednesday, 17 June 2020, 7:55 am
Press Release: National Hauora Coalition

On the release of the Health and Disability System Review report today, the National Hauora Coalition (NHC) welcome the recommendation for a Māori health authority, but note there is still substantial work to do to create a workable, visionary, solution for Māori health.

The NHC have proposed a Māori health authority as essential to a fit for purpose health and disability system, designed with Māori.

“Nearly two years ago we argued before the Waitangi Tribunal that an independent hauora authority is the solution to the generations of failure by the Crown in meeting Māori health and disability needs” says NHC Chief Executive, and Wai 2687 named claimant, Simon Royal.

“The Health and Disability System Review report recommends a first step towards this independent hauora authority, which is certainly encouraging. But the authority would also need to be Māori-led and independent and have a broader range of functions and powers including the ability to commission and fund services.”

“We agree with the alternative view provided in the report. The equity challenges that Māori face demand more. The Report falls short, by restricting the Māori health authority to an advisory and monitoring role and by limiting the authority’s investments to workforce development.”

“We want the Government to make good on its once in a generation shake up of the system, to demonstrate a more in-depth understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and its ability to activate improved health and social outcomes for Māori, and frankly make way for mana motuhake, so Māori aren’t yet again asked to make an organisation work that wasn’t designed with us in the first place.”

“Over the coming months we expect to work with our fellow Waitangi Tribunal claimants and our stakeholders to advise the Crown on what a fit for purpose independent hauora authority looks like. While we appreciate the first steps taken in this report, we will be clear that the vision for Māori health must be more ambitious”.

