Registrations Now Open For Child Cancer Foundation's Wig Wednesday!

Child Cancer Foundation is getting ready to get wiggy on 9 September for Wig Wednesday, a fun day where schools, businesses, and community groups hold fundraising events and show their support for children with cancer by wearing wigs, shaving their heads, or styling funky hair-dos for a day.

A change in date due to Covid-19 means that Wig Wednesday will now happen in September, which is Child Cancer Awareness Month. “This is the perfect time to raise awareness for the thousands of children and families worldwide who are affected by child cancer, especially since these families remain in their bubbles, while we return to our new normal.” Marketing Manager Julie Green said.

Every week in New Zealand, three families will hear the devastating news that their child has cancer. None of them ever thought it would happen to their child. But in February 2019 the Matisi family had their world turned upside down when eight-month-old Cairo was diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

Cairo underwent surgery, which unfortunately was unable to remove all of the tumour, so he is currently living with cancer. During such a difficult time, his parents Leilani and Joash were grateful to have support from Child Cancer Foundation. Cairo’s first birthday was on June 19, the same day as Wig Wednesday 2019, so his family decided to use it as a special way to mark the occasion and give back to Child Cancer Foundation. They created a fundraising page “Cairo vs. neuroblastoma” and Cairo’s family and friends showed their support and rallied behind them, raising over $6,000. “Cairo’s first birthday party at home was really special, with family and friends all wearing wigs to mark the occasion. Being a part of Wig Wednesday meant we were able to help spread awareness for childhood cancer and have a lot of fun!” Leilani said.

Thanks to Cairo’s family and all the amazing people who got wiggy last year, Wig Wednesday 2019 raised over $100,000! This year we are aiming to raise even more and show kids like Cairo our support! Register now at childcancer.org.nz/Wig-Wednesday

© Scoop Media

