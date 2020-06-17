News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Registrations Now Open For Child Cancer Foundation's Wig Wednesday!

Wednesday, 17 June 2020, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Child Cancer Foundation

Child Cancer Foundation is getting ready to get wiggy on 9 September for Wig Wednesday, a fun day where schools, businesses, and community groups hold fundraising events and show their support for children with cancer by wearing wigs, shaving their heads, or styling funky hair-dos for a day.

A change in date due to Covid-19 means that Wig Wednesday will now happen in September, which is Child Cancer Awareness Month. “This is the perfect time to raise awareness for the thousands of children and families worldwide who are affected by child cancer, especially since these families remain in their bubbles, while we return to our new normal.” Marketing Manager Julie Green said.

Every week in New Zealand, three families will hear the devastating news that their child has cancer. None of them ever thought it would happen to their child. But in February 2019 the Matisi family had their world turned upside down when eight-month-old Cairo was diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

Cairo underwent surgery, which unfortunately was unable to remove all of the tumour, so he is currently living with cancer. During such a difficult time, his parents Leilani and Joash were grateful to have support from Child Cancer Foundation. Cairo’s first birthday was on June 19, the same day as Wig Wednesday 2019, so his family decided to use it as a special way to mark the occasion and give back to Child Cancer Foundation. They created a fundraising page “Cairo vs. neuroblastoma” and Cairo’s family and friends showed their support and rallied behind them, raising over $6,000. “Cairo’s first birthday party at home was really special, with family and friends all wearing wigs to mark the occasion. Being a part of Wig Wednesday meant we were able to help spread awareness for childhood cancer and have a lot of fun!” Leilani said.

Thanks to Cairo’s family and all the amazing people who got wiggy last year, Wig Wednesday 2019 raised over $100,000! This year we are aiming to raise even more and show kids like Cairo our support! Register now at childcancer.org.nz/Wig-Wednesday

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Child Cancer Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 