Foundation Turns To Crowdfunding To Keep Cannabis Campaign Going

A PledgeMe crowdfunding campaign publicly launches today to raise funds to ensure the public health messaging supporting a yes vote at the Cannabis Referendum reaches undecided voters.

New Zealanders who support a Yes vote in the Cannabis Control Referendum are invited to back the campaign to keep the “Vote Yes On Our Terms” advertisement on television.

The Drug Foundation’s campaign has received a high level of public interest since it launched 2 weeks ago with heavy hitting television and newspaper advertising, but it has also taken hits from supporters of prohibition.

“We absolutely stand behind our campaign for the “yes” vote,” said Ross Bell, Drug Foundation Executive Director. “Our campaign aims to inform undecided voters about the key controls in the government’s proposed law and the benefits that will come with legal regulation.”

“The fear and misinformation being spread by those opposed to a public health approach needs to be countered. Unless we do enough it will be a one-sided debate in the lead up to the referendum,” Mr Bell said.

“We are urging supporters of reform to back our advertising by donating to our Pledgeme crowdfunding campaign. There is strong support for a “yes” vote, which needs to turn out to vote in September, but before then we also need these voters to chip in donations to keep strong public health messaging and our positive case for change front and centre. Help us blunt our opponents scaremongering by donating what you can, whether it’s $4.20, $50 or more” said Mr Bell.

Supporters are being invited to pledge up to the election spending cap of $330,000 for third party promoters.

“The Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill has been written specifically for New Zealanders. It aims to treat cannabis as a health issue, to stop criminalising people who use cannabis and to, reduce the harms that cannabis can cause. ‘Vote Yes On Our Terms’ highlighs the benefits of change.”

A range of rewards are being offered for those choosing to pledge to support the campaign. These include conversation starter packs and having an expert phone an undecided friend. More rewards will be added during the course of the fundraising campaign.

The PledgeMe campaign - https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/6565-vote-yes-on-our-terms-nz-drug-foundation - closes on 13 July.

© Scoop Media

