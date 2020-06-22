News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Assessment Of A Girl Seen By Multiple General Practitioners

Monday, 22 June 2020, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill today released a report finding the Palms Medical Centre (The Palms) in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for its failures in relation to its care of a young girl.

Over the course of just under a month, the girl saw a doctor four times. Of the four times, three were at The Palms and one was at another medical centre. Her symptoms included intermittent fevers, multiple sore joints with no confirmed history of injury, and weight loss.

At her appointments, the girl was treated episodically, and when X-rays showed no musculoskeletal cause for her symptoms, the doctors sought no further investigations to explore the cause. After an appointment with her usual general practitioner on 18 January 2019, she was taken to hospital. One week later she was diagnosed with acute rheumatic fever (ARF). She was kept in hospital on strict bed rest for several months.

Mr Hill acknowledged the difficulty in making the girl’s diagnosis, as her presentation was unusual for ARF. He considered that the issue was not the failure to make the correct diagnosis earlier, but the failure to investigate the child’s multiple deteriorating presentations which meant that she was denied the opportunity for earlier diagnosis and treatment. Accordingly, the Palms was found to be in breach of the Code.

Mr Hill said "This case highlights the shortcomings of treating patients episodically, and the importance of critical thinking when a patient presents multiple times in a short timeframe, particularly when multiple providers are involved. Critical thinking and good inter-provider communication are essential."

Mr Hill recommended that The Palms apologise to the girl’s family, which it has done. He also recommended that the Palms prepare an anonymised case study on the girl’s care for training all clinical staff and consider facilitating a regular clinical meeting for review of patients who have seen multiple providers for the same or similar complaints over a short period, or in whom a diagnosis is proving elusive

This report can be read in full on our website

https://www.hdc.org.nz/decisions/search-decisions/2020/19hdc00695/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tui Time: Nominations Open For The 55th New Zealand Music Awards

Ceremony confirmed for November, new Tui announced Recorded Music New Zealand announce nominations are now open for the 55th annual New Zealand Music Awards | Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa. Damian Vaughan, Recorded Music New Zealand CEO, says it’s more ... More>>


818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 