News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Women’s Unit Opens At Palmerston North Hospital

Wednesday, 24 June 2020, 10:06 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

Women will now have their own dedicated space in Palmerston North Hospital for surgical recovery and assessments with the opening of the new Women’s Assessment and Surgical Unit (WASU).

Opened with a blessing on Tuesday 2 June, the WASU is an eight-bed short-stay surgical unit for women, based adjacent to the maternity ward on Level 2.

The unit will have a specialist focus on gynaecology, however, women recovering from other surgeries will also be able to be utilise the facility.

MidCentral District Health Board Healthy Women Children and Youth Operations Executive Sarah Fenwick said the unit would provide a safe space for women to recover.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to open this unit to assist the women of our district in having a dedicated space of their own within the hospital,” Ms Fenwick said.

“The unit is going to be especially helpful for women dealing with pregnancy loss . We hope this unit will provide them with a space where they can recover with privacy and dignity.”

The unit would also help to improve patient flow through the hospital by providing extra capacity for surgical beds across the facility, Ms Fenwick said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tui Time: Nominations Open For The 55th New Zealand Music Awards

Ceremony confirmed for November, new Tui announced Recorded Music New Zealand announce nominations are now open for the 55th annual New Zealand Music Awards | Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa. Damian Vaughan, Recorded Music New Zealand CEO, says it’s more ... More>>


818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 