$10 Million-dollar Royston Day Surgery Development Breaks Ground

The Royston Day Surgery development celebrated the commencement of ground works today with a blessing ceremony attended by Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst. This joint venture is a collaboration between Acurity Health Group and a number of Hawkes Bay’s leading orthopaedic surgeons and is a significant investment in the region aimed at improving access for patients to dedicated orthopaedic surgical services.

When fully commissioned, the facility will provide two large state of the art digital operating theatres and supporting services. The development incorporates a modern design that maximises the use of natural materials and colours with a unique one-way circular patient flow through the generous light filled patient spaces.

The new facility follows the trend towards day stay procedures enabled through significant advances in technology and surgical practices. The decrease of lengthy recovery timeframes in orthopaedics also provide improved outcomes for patients.

Acurity Health Group Board Director, Dr Jonathan Coleman was onsite to host the blessing. “This is a very exciting time for us, and we have been working hard to get our development programmes at Royston restarted after our nations COVID lockdown. The multi-million-dollar investment means we can offer the latest in technology and services to meet the growing need for Orthopaedic elective surgery capacity.”

Royston Hospital also commissioned a fifth operating theatre in February and Alexanders Construction are now on site to complete a new reception area, foyer and lift area to improve the patient and visitor experience. A further two operating theatres are also under construction as the hospital invests in expanding its services and capability to meet the growing needs of the local community.

Royston Hospital General Manager, Denise Primrose said, “we are very pleased to have operations back up and running post the ‘COVID’ shutdown and to be providing elective surgery services again, after what has been a challenging time for the Health sector."

“We are working hard to scale up our capacity for all services and progressing with our developments to meet the health needs of our communities and support job creation. We are committed to providing the highest standard of healthcare services for the Hawke’s Bay region, and the investment at Royston is part of this.”

Construction of the Royston Day Surgery will be completed by mid-2021.

