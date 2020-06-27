Metropolitan Auckland DHBs Increase COVID-19 Testing Capacity; Additional CBACs Open

Community testing capacity in Auckland has been rapidly expanded in response to unprecedented demand earlier this week.

An additional Community Testing Centre (CBAC) opened in New Lynn today (Saturday 27 June) and a second will open in Manurewa from Sunday 28 June. Opening hours at some of the existing Auckland CBACs have also been extended. (For locations and opening hours see the table below.)

Demand for community testing has reduced in recent days but the three metro Auckland DHBs (Waitematā, Auckland, and Counties Manukau) continue to monitor demand closely and plans are in place to adjust testing capacity as needed.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead (and Waitematā DHB CEO) Dr Dale Bramley said the additional capacity had been stood up in record time.

“We are committed to ensuring our communities have access to testing,” said Dr Bramley.

“I want to acknowledge and thank the staff in the DHBs, primary care, CBACs and laboratories across Auckland who have worked long hours to manage the surge in demand and stand up the new CBACs so quickly.

“We also want to reassure the public that there is currently no evidence of COVID-19 in Auckland outside of the isolation and quarantine facilities. The last community case of in Auckland was reported on 22 May and since that time more than 50,000 community tests have been carried out across the city – all negative.”

The only COVID-19 cases currently in Auckland are people who have recently returned from overseas into managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

The DHBs advise members of the public who have any of the symptoms of COVID-19 to first call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their local GP to see whether they need to be tested.

“It is important the public remain vigilant and we continue our whole of community approach to combating the pandemic,” said Dr Bramley.

The same actions that protect from COVID-19 also keep our community safe from the flu, colds, and other infectious diseases.

Washing your hands remains one of the easiest and most effective ways to keep yourself safe. Continue to cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, clean surfaces, and stay home if you’re sick.

