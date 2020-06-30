No New Cases Of COVID-19

Today there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report.

This means the number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 22. All active cases have recently returned from overseas and are in managed isolation facilities. There have been no cases of community transmission.

One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains at 1,178, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 1,960 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 397,470. This includes testing at managed isolation facilities and community-based testing across the country.The seven day rolling daily test average is 6950.

Supplies

Over the last few months we have worked to establish strong supply chain links for both testing and PPE supplies - globally, supply chains remain under significant stress.

"We are ensuring we have sufficient stocks here in New Zealand to give us a buffer if supply chains are disrupted," says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"Some items of PPE such as gloves are in short supply globally. We are working with infection prevention control specialists to ensure the correct PPE is being used and that where appropriate alternatives exist, these are used.

"At current usage rates of PPE, New Zealand has a minimum of three months stock of all PPE items required to deal with COVID-19. For most items, we have over six months.

"We continue to work to bring in PPE to support New Zealand if there is an increase in infections. In the last two weeks, for example, 63 million items of PPE have landed in New Zealand.

"New Zealand is also in a good position with its supplies for testing current stock across the country is sufficient to enable 253,190 tests.

"We have sufficient supplies of lab consumables and swabs already in the country and more are arriving regularly.

"We have established strong relationships and processes with our main suppliers for testing supplies that are working well."

Managed isolation contacts

We continue to progress our contact with the people who left managed isolation facilities between June 9 and June 16.

Of the 2,159 people who left managed isolation facilities during this period, 1,284 people have now been contacted and have tested negative for COVID-19; 800 of those were tested before leaving managed isolation and the remaining 484 were tested after departure from the facility.

A further 366 people have been spoken with and referred for testing.

There are 367 people who we have repeatedly tried to make contact with, including via text and via phone calls.

Again, a reminder to anyone who was in a managed isolation facility between June 9 and 16 who has not yet spoken with Healthline to call the dedicated team on 09 302 0408.

As needed, we refer people we do not make contact with to finding services. 56 of these had invalid phone numbers, so have already been referred to finding services.

We have had 142 people who will not be tested because of reasons such as being a child, being part of repositioning crew, currently being overseas or they are refusing a test. 84 people have refused testing.

NZ COVID Tracer App

NZ COVID Tracer

has now recorded 585,000 registrations.

The number of posters created by businesses is now 75,776 and there have been 1,285,240 poster scans to date

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app. It continues to provide us with up to date contact information to support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1, which remains key to New Zealand's elimination strategy.

