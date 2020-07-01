NZDA Congratulates Kiwi Winner Of International College Of Dentists Grant

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) congratulates New Zealand dentist Dr Haneen Alayan for being awarded the 2020 International College of Dentists (ICD) Young Dentists Volunteer grant.

Haneen works as a dentist in Gore and teaches dental students at The University of Otago Dental School. She was born in the US, raised in Christchurch, and is of Palestinian descent.

She will participate in the Smiles for the Pacific programme led by Dr Jonathan Cole. This initiative trains, upskills and mentors Fijian health professionals via efforts of volunteer dental professionals from New Zealand and Australia.

Haneen’s first job as a dentist was in Hamilton, where she worked in a mobile dental caravan at a secondary school.

The 2020 Young Dentists Volunteer grant was promoted to young dentists through ICD Fellows, the NZDA and the Australian Dental Association (ADA).

Notes to editors:

Haneen has participated in the NZDA Free Dental Days programme.

In 2018, Haneen was awarded two grants to provide free comprehensive dental care to low income patients in the Southland region.

In 2019, she was awarded the Wrigley’s NZDA Principles in Action Grant which allowed her, alongside dental student Jamie Marra, to launch the ‘Sunday Clinic’ in Dunedin.

