News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZDA Congratulates Kiwi Winner Of International College Of Dentists Grant

Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 10:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) congratulates New Zealand dentist Dr Haneen Alayan for being awarded the 2020 International College of Dentists (ICD) Young Dentists Volunteer grant.

Haneen works as a dentist in Gore and teaches dental students at The University of Otago Dental School. She was born in the US, raised in Christchurch, and is of Palestinian descent.

She will participate in the Smiles for the Pacific programme led by Dr Jonathan Cole. This initiative trains, upskills and mentors Fijian health professionals via efforts of volunteer dental professionals from New Zealand and Australia.

Haneen’s first job as a dentist was in Hamilton, where she worked in a mobile dental caravan at a secondary school.

The 2020 Young Dentists Volunteer grant was promoted to young dentists through ICD Fellows, the NZDA and the Australian Dental Association (ADA).

Notes to editors:

Haneen has participated in the NZDA Free Dental Days programme.

In 2018, Haneen was awarded two grants to provide free comprehensive dental care to low income patients in the Southland region.

In 2019, she was awarded the Wrigley’s NZDA Principles in Action Grant which allowed her, alongside dental student Jamie Marra, to launch the ‘Sunday Clinic’ in Dunedin.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Dental Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tui Time: Nominations Open For The 55th New Zealand Music Awards

Ceremony confirmed for November, new Tui announced Recorded Music New Zealand announce nominations are now open for the 55th annual New Zealand Music Awards | Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa. Damian Vaughan, Recorded Music New Zealand CEO, says it’s more ... More>>


FIFA: Trans-Tasman Hosts For 2023 Women’s World Cup

The awarding of joint hosting rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is a landmark decision for women’s sport in our region Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern said. For the first time in history, Australians and New Zealanders ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 