Loss And Grief Awareness Week 2020– Heal The Hurt

Wednesday, 8 July 2020, 11:14 am
Press Release: Skylight

The last week in July (27th-31st) is national Loss and Grief Awareness Week, this year themed #Heal the Hurt.

Launched in 2014 by Skylight, the week aims to help New Zealanders understand the challenging impact of loss and grief.

Skylight CEO Heather Henare said, “We want to raise awareness of loss and grief and to promote ways of supporting those who are experiencing difficult times. Loss of life, relationships, opportunities (events, connections, jobs), is challenging during these times. We want to support the wellbeing and resilience of our tamariki, rangatahi, whānau and communities."

To mark the event Skylight is holding three free lunchtime workshops conducted by counsellors on anxiety in children, communicating with the terminally ill, and children during family breakdown. There is also a youth bereavement forum for students. To register go to www.skylight.org.nz

Skylight invites those grieving, those experiencing loss, those personally supporting someone grieving, and those working in support organisations or groups to be part of this awareness week. Together, we can help people get the right help at the right time at the right way, said Heather Henare.

In addition, Skylight is holding an open day at its Vivian Street Offices (5-7, Level 3) in Wellington on Tuesday 4th August. All are welcome to pop in for a cuppa and meet Skylight CEO Heather Henare and the rest of the team, view their specialist library, counselling rooms, resources and publications. For more details and to register for the free lunchtime workshops please go to www.skylight.org.nz or call 0800 299 100

