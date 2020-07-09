News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZ Privacy Commissioner Speaks On New Patient Privacy Laws At Virtual Healthcare Security Workshop

Thursday, 9 July 2020, 7:44 am
Press Release: Advantage

On 29 July H-ISAC and AdvantageNZ are hosting a critical healthcare security workshop, focused on current events in New Zealand. This event will be of value to all healthcare stakeholders in New Zealand.

New Zealand’s Privacy Commissioner, John Edwards will discuss the patient privacy laws and expected changes regarding the new Privacy Act, which comes into force on 1 December 2020.

Robert Collins of Blackberry will discuss the breach at Victoria Hospital, how it occurred, and lessons learned.

Richard Harrison CISM, MBA of Cisco, will be discussing best practice and security framework in the health industry.

About H-ISAC

H-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center), is a global, non-profit, member-driven organisation offering healthcare stakeholders a trusted community and forum for coordinating, collaborating, and sharing vital physical and cyber threat intelligence and best practices with each other.

About Advantage

“Advantage has over 35 years of experience in the New Zealand IT market, providing enterprise-class solutions across almost all market segments including government, medical, retail, financial and legal,” says Regional Sales Executive, Steve Smith. “We are a technology-driven organisation that focuses on a true partnership with our clients – their success is intrinsically linked to ours.”

