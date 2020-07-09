News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Ground-breaking Research Into Stress In Construction Kicks Off

Thursday, 9 July 2020, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Site Safe NZ

Site Safe is supporting ground-breaking research into stress in the construction industry.

The research will be done in partnership with Massey University's School of Built Environment and will look at how stress affects the behaviour and health of workers in the sector, and how it influences their decision-making.

Site Safe Chief Executive Brett Murray says, "we know stress is a major workplace hazard, but what we don't know is just how big its impact is. As leaders in health and safety, we need to understand everything that can put our people at risk, whether they're hazards you can see, or those that lie beneath the surface. It's great for Site Safe to be working alongside Massey University on this important piece of research."

Previous research done by Site Safe has shown that work-related factors - including stress - played a part in nearly one third of suicides in construction between 2007 and 2017.

"By learning more about stress in the industry - both before and during the Covid-19 pandemic - Site Safe can better tailor the support and advice we give to help keep people safe and help businesses improve. Not only can this save lives and prevent injuries, but it can lift productivity and project outcomes."

The Head of the School of Built Environment at Massey University, Professor Monty Sutrisna, says, "I am delighted to see this initiative with Site Safe recognising the importance of mental health in our construction industry. Whilst safety is important, the health part of health and safety has been considered the poor cousin for too long. This initiative will help bring New Zealand's construction industry in line with other construction industries around the world to seriously address this topic."

Initial findings from the research are expected later this year.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling, get help here:

Mental Health Foundation Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Mates in Construction 0800 11315

Lifeline 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE)

Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans 0800 726 666

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Site Safe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Writing: Eastbourne Writers To Discuss Trials And Tribulations Of Getting Books Out During A Pandemic

The three writers and their books. From left: John Horrocks, Anne Manchester and Pete Carter. The three writers - Pete Carter, John Horrocks and Anne Manchester - have written three very different books, one fiction, two non-fiction, but all three ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 