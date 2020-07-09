EHealthNews.nz Live Free Webinar Series Hits The Mark

Webcasts and video presentations from the eHealthNews.nz Live Webinar series have been viewed nearly 2,500 times live and on demand by people with an interest in data and digital health.

The series was launched in April by Health Informatics NZ (HiNZ) and has hosted eight live webinars so far, starting with a focus on digital responses to Covid-19 and featuring experts from New Zealand and the UK.

As NZ moved down alert levels, the topic range broadened to include Artificial Intelligence driving clinical decision making, digitising Patient Reported Outcomes Measures, digital hospitals and the Spark Health Digital Innovation Programme.

All webinars are free to watch live and on demand and there is a range of video presentations available to view in the webinar channel pages. Nearly 1500 people are registered to view the series.

HiNZ chief executive Kim Mundell is delighted the series has been so successful and that HiNZ can continue to offer webinars free to viewers throughout the year.

She says the timing of 12.30-1.30pm is designed to allow people to sit back and eat their lunch, while learning from the experts about data and digital projects in health.

“The feedback has been really positive and the webinars are certainly filling a gap while face-to-face meetings and conferences have had to be delayed or cancelled due to the global pandemic,” she says.

The next event is on July 2 at 12.30pm and is looking at how the aged care industry is using data and digital to transform care for residents.

Following that, HiNZ has co-created a webinar with Digital Health in the UK as part of its Virtual Summer School. The NZ session will focus on experiences and lessons on digital responses to Covid-19.

Keynote speaker deputy director data and digital Shayne Hunter will be joined by Canterbury DHB chief digital officer Stella Ward, chair of the NZ Telehealth Forum Ruth Large and Medical Director Tū Ora Compass Health, Christopher Fawcett.

In August, webinars will look at cloud transformation in healthcare and digital labs.

Thanks to the sponsors of the webinar series so far; Orion Health, The Clinician, 1Call, Health Metrics and Spark Health and upcoming sponsors Unisys, Sysmex and Microsoft, for making this free webinar series possible.

See upcoming webinars and register for the series.

